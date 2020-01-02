Friends Has Left Netflix But Baby Emma Is Here To Cheer Us Up

For those who have cut the cord from cable and therefore cannot stack sitcom reruns on their DVR, the fact that Netflix no longer streams Friends is a true disappointment. All 10 seasons of the NBC comedy — which started streaming on Netflix in 2015, giving many members of Gen Z a chance to binge the show for the first time — have officially been dropped with the start of the new year. While Friends will head to yet-to-launch streaming service HBO Max come spring, the wait isn’t easy. Fortunately, Emma Geller-Green — aka actress Noelle Sheldon — is here to cheer up fans with one very important meme of 2020.
Sheldon portrayed Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) and Ross (David Schwimmer)'s baby daughter in the later seasons of Friends. In the season 10 episode “The One With the Cake,” Chandler (Matthew Perry) and Monica (Courteney Cox) attempt to leave for a weekend getaway, but are delayed because of Emma’s first birthday party. They want to see Emma and dip, but Rachel won’t wake the baby up from her (already very long) nap. To pass the time, Ross decides to film a message from each of Emma’s birthday guests, to give her on her 18th birthday — which would be this year.
“Hi Emma, it’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?” Chandler snarks to the camera.
monica and chandler's message to emma's 18th birthday. retweet this for the rest of the year 2020 pic.twitter.com/kAozooQa6P— jans (@pavlson) December 31, 2019
The moment made its way around the internet, and even Sheldon got in on the joke. In a new Instagram picture, Sheldon held up a Central Perk cup and Photoshopped herself into the famous coffee shop.
“Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop),” she joked on social media. “Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”
Sheldon shared the role of Emma with her twin Cali. The sisters went on to star in Jordan Peele’s 2019 horror movie Us, though given their infant status, you likely didn’t recognize them from their sitcom days.
Friends may no longer be streaming, but at least no one can take the memes away from fans.
