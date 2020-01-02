This is Savage x Fenty’s first designer collaboration. Selman and Rihanna created two separate holiday-themed assortments: Down The Aisle and Locket Down. Down The Aisle is an ode to the '80s, with exaggerated sleeves, high-cut silhouettes, and oversized satin bows sprinkled throughout. Locket Down takes more of a 50 Shades of Grey approach, with everything from rose-gold floggers and chokers to rose-shaped pasties and vinyl zip-up bras.