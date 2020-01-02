Zara’s Annual Winter Sale Is Here — & These Are The 17 Items To Shop First

Around this time every year, Zara sneaks up on us with a storewide sale unlike any other. It’s not advertised, and there’s no warning, which is why those who don’t incessantly stalk the fast-fashion brand’s app probably weren’t aware that some of the most popular Zara items of 2019 are majorly marked down. But since we do, in fact, spend a great deal of time (too much time, maybe) scanning the site’s landing page, we thought we’d catch you up on all the details you need to shop this epic sale while supplies last.
Zara’s winter sale is simple: Everything besides the new winter collection that they drop alongside the sale is discounted. And before you ask, no, this is not a drill. The puff-sleeved dress that everyone and their sister wore all summer long (in black, tan, and white)? $23. The snakeskin, square-toe boots you considered buying one too many times, but weren’t willing to drop $200 on? Half off. In other words, this sale is the real deal.
So before that dress or those boots sell out in your size and preferred color, get to work shopping Zara’s annual winter sale by clicking through our 17 favorite discounted items in the slideshow ahead.
