How was your 2019? Chances are you didn’t release a documentary about headlining Coachella — but Beyoncé did. Life must be pretty sweet for Beyoncé, and on her Instagram, Queen Bey gave us a look back at her 2019 wins, from Homecoming-level career highs to moments with celebs such as Megan Thee Stallion to family smiles with Blue Ivy, Sir, and Rumi to lots of jaw-dropping style looks.
Beyoncé posted a short video on her Instagram, flashing us through the past year. Remember when Michelle Obama, the most admired woman of the year, sent Beyoncé a personal video message lauding Homecoming? Yep, that happened. Or when Bey sat courtside at the NBA finals game and became the best side eye meme? Oh, and in case you forgot, Beyoncé also casually met Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, at the London premiere of The Lion King, in which she also lent her voice to the character Nala. No big deal at all! It all seems like so long ago, but those were just a few of Beyoné’s many fabulous moments of 2019.
Beyoncé also shared some never-before-seen photos of the Knowles-Carter kids. Twins Sir and Rumi’s second birthday party looks like a backyard Candy Land adventure, while Blue Ivy celebrated the Fourth of July with sparklers. There are adorable shots of the kids with Instagram face filters, vacations at the beach, and lots of cuddles with their mom, one of the biggest superstars in the world.
If this is just one year in the life of Beyoncé, what will 2020 bring? Whatever is is, Beyoncé can look forward to experiences that us commoners can’t even fathom. That’s why I plan on continuing to live vicariously through her Instagram again this year.
