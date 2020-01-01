America Ferrera Kicks Off 2020 By Announcing She’s Expecting Her Second Child

America Fererra is expecting her second child! She rang in 2020 by announcing her pregnancy on Instagram, in a photo surrounded by her husband, Ryan Piers Williams, and their son, Sebastian.
“Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020!” she captioned the post. “Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch.” In the photo, the family is playing in the snow, and Williams and Sebastian lovingly touch her belly. On Williams’ Instagram, he also shared the photo, writing, “So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can’t wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!” It’s a tender moment for the three-piece fam, who look thrilled to be adding a fourth.
Their comments are full of well-wishes from other famous faces, including Reese Witherspoon, who wrote, “Congratulations!!!! This is the most exciting news.” Judith Light replied, “You are the sweetest family, All love to you all in this New Year,” and Mindy Kaling was speechless, commenting, “!!!!!!!!!”
Ferrera is currently executive producing her newest project, Gentified. It’s a Netflix comedy series about an immigrant Mexican family living in a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood in Los Angeles. The all-Latinx cast includes Annie Gonzales (Shameless), Jaime Alvarez (Grey’s Anatomy) and Ferrera’s Ugly Betty costar Rafael Sigler. The show is based on a web series by Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez.
