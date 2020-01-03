The American version of The Circle has finally arrived to ring in the new year, and, so far, the first four episodes do not disappoint. In case you aren’t familiar with the show’s British counterpart, The Circle is a reality competition show in which strangers move into an apartment building and solely communicate with each other through an app called The Circle. They can choose to catfish or be themselves to become the most popular player and win $100,000.
Each episode, the contestants try to become an influencer so they can determine who gets kicked out of The Circle. But there are more twists after that. When a player is eliminated or "blocked," they can choose which contestant they want to meet face to face. It gets awkward. They are also simple games that lead to big drama, secret single behaviors caught on camera, and "dates" that involve awkward, virtual flirting.
With day-one alliances and petty in-person confrontations, these American players are definitely much more ruthless than the Brits (trust us). But, they deliver just as many laughs and most of them come from Michelle Buteau (First Wives Club, Always Be My Maybe) who doubles as host and narrator. Her quips take aim at everything from ironic strategy flaws to questionable wardrobe decisions. She's basically all of us viewers, just funnier.
The US series will continue to release four episodes each week, each of which will introduce new players as others are blocked from The Circle. It's going to be a lot, so this slideshow should help you keep track of everyone as the series unfolds.
Check back to see the other contestants who will join The Circle each week.