5 Nail-Polish Colors That Will Be Huge In 2020

The best way to ensure you stick to your New Year's resolutions is to keep them simple: Walk more, stand up straight, drink water, and above all else, take better care of yourself. That could mean a standing appointment for weekly blowouts, an impromptu facial, or just making time for a DIY manicure with Chinese takeout every Monday night while screening the new season of The Bachelor.
If the latter feels like the most doable starting point for you, then why not kick off the new year by treating yourself to a few fresh new polish bottles? With that in mind, we tapped our favorite nail pros to break down the biggest polish-color trends coming up for winter and through 2020. From glossy black and ballerina pearl to cinnamon spice and serene slate, scroll ahead to find your favorite — then tackle the rest of your January goals with a new mani and newly-set intentions, too.
