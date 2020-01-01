Netflix's new ice skating show Spinning Out has been described as "Riverdale meets I, Tonya." The series follows the on and off-ice drama between competitive figure skaters as they chase their Olympic dreams. The Spinning Out cast is mostly made up of actors, but there is one high-profile Olympic skater and an up-and-coming celebrity skater in the ranks.
The series primarily follows the Baker family, made up of mom Carol (January Jones) and daughters Kat (Kaya Scodelario) and Serena (Willow Shields). Likely because their mother was a champion skater, Kat and Serena followed in her footsteps and have dedicated their own lives to the ice as well.
Competitive figure skating is no joke, and these characters take it as seriously as any real life professional would. That means that there's drama almost everywhere you look — between pairs partners, between competing friends and family, between coaches and students, between moms and coaches, etc. They may look graceful on the ice, but the behind the scenes is messy as hell. At least in the way Spinning Out portrays it.
As you dive into the drama, get to know all the power players skating up a storm on your screen.