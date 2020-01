These New Year’s Resolutions Are For Single Women Only

We tend to operate, as single women , as if every invitation, calendar item, or errand is an “opportunity” to “meet someone.” It’s an exhausting way to live that I don’t believe in but I know we still do it because we’re human beings and this has been groomed into us for quite awhile. I’m not mad at you, it’s fine. Resolve this year to just not do things when your gut instinct is to just not do things. Be kind to yourself. Let’s not let single girl guilt (that old chestnut) drive us to push and push and push to try and place ourselves in as many advantageous positions as possible to meet a partner. Instead, know that saying no can’t hurt you , it can only restore you. Doing everything possible in pursuit of partnership is desperate energy we don’t need. Your efforts are far better spent on self care and attention and also have the added benefit of taking your mind off “meeting someone” for awhile. Watch a movie, read a print publication (it’s a mitzvah at this point), do some YouTube yoga , basically just anything that you can do for yourself, with no additional agenda present. Let’s put less pressure on ourselves, and our activities, in the new year, cool?