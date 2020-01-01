These New Year’s Resolutions Are For Single Women Only

I don’t like to start the new year with forced hopes. The phrase “this is my year” feels icky because it’s pressurizing the 12 months ahead and also, every year is mine. I’m alive, living in every year — one is not more “mine” than any other. They’ve all been a pretty interesting mix of highs and lows, I expect 2020 will be on par. What I do like to do is start the new year softly, and with kindness. I like taking my time, taking advantage of peace and quiet, and taking my Alka Seltzer while catching up on The Crown. Whether you strive for self improvement or not, you’re awesome. Whether you try to date or not this year, you’re worthy of partnership. And whether you make New Year’s resolutions or not, you’re right. Happy New Year.