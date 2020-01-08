20 Products That’ll Make You More Well In 2020

Last week, you may have jotted down a few goals you hope to achieve in the new year — and decade. In 2020, you decided, you’re finally going to sleep more, quit that nasty habit, and make your bed every day. You’ll also do your part to save the planet, and become the healthiest version of you possible.
Whatever made your list, you’ll need a plan and the right tools to make it all actually happen. To help you be more well, we sifted through hundreds of wellness products to find the ones that’ll up your game in a major way this year. Enter: these 20 practical picks. They’re chic enough to make Gwyneth Paltrow herself drool, and just what you need to hit — even exceed — your targets.
