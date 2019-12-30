Fans Are In A Heated Debate Over You Season 2 & This Iconic Psycho

Breaking my Twitter break to say, Norman Bates is the original psycho. That lil boy on You will never compare to him. Never.— Danyi the Writer ✍🏾 (@SinEater_Danyi) December 30, 2019
Of course Norman Bates! Joe Goldberg is learning work https://t.co/oSebgXp4Ji— AJ (@Aj_Agaba) December 30, 2019
literally norman bates this shouldn’t even be a question😭 https://t.co/nLGS8tyMFi— becca (@laurieslaurence) December 30, 2019
y’all thought Joe was crazy. ahahahaha Norman Bates laughs at the sound of that.— bad bitch. (@viewsbyneka) December 30, 2019
baby he ain’t got nothing on Norman Bates https://t.co/ehOvPdLy2H— niece 🥳 (@janieceK__) December 30, 2019
Norman Bates literally killed his mom and kept her dead body while dressing up like her and imagining she was still alive. Fuck out my face https://t.co/Rpb2s2fEh1— Jac又 (@Circa_SurJac) December 30, 2019
bates motel is trending hello yes i am a Norman Bates Lover™️ here— inet 🦇 (@inettino) December 30, 2019
Please...Norman Bates makes Joe actually look like the good man he's been wanting to be. Sir, Norman Bates is a different type of crazy. https://t.co/5Dg3IikAK7— Mariam (@_Yehya_M) December 30, 2019
Norman Bates makes Joe look like a Sesame Street character— Ka'ra'buir(Spectre2) (@ShaunaRust) December 30, 2019
Back me up @ShannenCbooks https://t.co/LR8Ukfy0UP
Given that Bates Motel is currently on Netflix, the comparison to You could be just the thing to get more people to tune into the series years after its finale — a post-You binge, if you will. And if Netflix just so happens to want to create a crossover episode and actually pit Joe and Norman against one another — I’ll tune in.