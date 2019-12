Garner shared the news of her nuptials over the weekend with a wedding Instagram to rival all wedding Instagrams. (We love you, too Hilary Duff .) In the black and white shot, Garner is sitting in the back of a cab snuggled up to her new hubby, the lead singer of Foster The People. With her cool girl curls and her hands full of light-colored roses, it's a shot straight out of a romantic foreign film that we want to see.