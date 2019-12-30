Julia Garner's wedding photo is the kind of energy we want to take into 2020 with us. Two days after Christmas, Garner got married to fiancé Mark Foster. And she did it in a white fur shawl at New York City's City Hall.
Garner shared the news of her nuptials over the weekend with a wedding Instagram to rival all wedding Instagrams. (We love you, too Hilary Duff.) In the black and white shot, Garner is sitting in the back of a cab snuggled up to her new hubby, the lead singer of Foster The People. With her cool girl curls and her hands full of light-colored roses, it's a shot straight out of a romantic foreign film that we want to see.
"I can honestly say that this man changed my life," photographer Andy Barron wrote on Instagram of the instantly iconic shot he took, "what an honor it was being able to photograph him marrying his best friend who so obviously has changed his."
The Ozark star wore an old Hollywood style gown from designer Danielle Frankel, according to Us Weekly. Thanks to pal designer Zac Posen, who posted photos from the reception, fans can see the lace details and the buttons that go down the back of her high-low dress.
The couple reportedly got engaged earlier this year, though The Assistant star never confirmed their relationship status, but was spotted wearing a diamond engagement ring. In her recent Emmy speech though, Garner called Foster the "love of my life."
