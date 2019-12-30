Twitter Is Reeling Over Travis Scott Maybe Shading Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have ended their two-year relationship on good terms, but a perfectly-timed thirst trap might have potentially thrown the good energy off course.
The Kylie Cosmetics CEO took a break from sharing her holiday photos with her 155 million Instagram followers to turn up the heat on her timeline. Clad in lacy lingerie, Jenner showed some skin in the sexy black and white photoset. The post was provocative, and she knows it, too — that's exactly why she posted it.
"just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap," Jenner casually captioned. The images broke the internet, earning over 10 million likes on the post and millions more heart eye and tongue emojis in her comments.
However, one person in particular apparently wasn't really feeling Jenner's thirst trap: her ex-boyfriend.
Shortly after the self-made billionaire posted the seductive photos, the Houston rapper hopped on social media with a brow-raising message. "LOL," said Scott on his Instagram story. The response was short (and unlike the pictures, will disappear in 24 hours), but fans took its meaning loud and clear. Scott was obviously feeling a type of way.
Though the couple ended things on good terms — they're currently still friends and working together to co-parent baby Stormi — it's perfectly understandable that Scott might be in his feelings after seeing his ex doing her thing as a newly single woman. Nonetheless, fans were tickled by the "Sicko Mode" rapper's reaction and reached into their personal arsenal of memes to comment on his pain on the internet.
Travis after looking at Kylie's storypic.twitter.com/mSJusvSThu— Cryptic (@CrypticNoOne) December 30, 2019
travis after seeing kylies thirst trap pic.twitter.com/MUc5Jm0KMX— briii (@brixharo) December 30, 2019
Travis Scott when he seen Kylie Jenners story pic.twitter.com/umKURBtJE9— IG:capsaveahoe3.0 (@capsaveahoeee) December 30, 2019
travis after seeing kylies insta story pic.twitter.com/hwiGK1pAtv— maria (@httpmga) December 30, 2019
This comes just weeks after Jenner was reportedly romantically linked to Drake; rumors about a flirtation between the makeup mogul and the rapper first sparked when Jenner attended his 33rd birthday party in Hollywood. That hookup could potentially be very problematic for Jenner's personal life. Drake is a close friend and collaborator of Scott's (they've collaborated on three different songs over the years, and he was also involved in a very public rap feud with her brother-in-law Kanye West.
Could Jenner's love life get any more complicated?
