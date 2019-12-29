Did Hannah Brown Shade The Bachelor With Her Goals For 2020?

Hannah Brown had anything but a quiet end to the decade. She found love on one of the most explosive Bachelorette seasons yet, got engaged, ditched the ring (good riddance, Jed Wyatt), and then went on to win Dancing With The Stars. Brown is already looking ahead, though: she decided to share her goals for 2020 on her Instagram Stories. And one of the top items? “Love. I still want it. The real kind.”
Brown has had a lot of on-screen love — and loss — in 2019, but maybe not “the real kind.” The comment could be a jab at the franchise as a whole, but most likely, Brown is sending a message to Wyatt, who famously went on the show with a serious girlfriend back home. His apology was, well, not good enough for Brown (or for any of us). She could also be addressing runner-up Tyler Cameron, who seemed to pass on a second chance with her for a summer relationship with Gigi Hadid. At any rate, all the heartbreak hasn’t discouraged Brown from putting herself out there.
Advertisement
“It didn’t work out for me, but there have been success stories that have come out of the franchise,” Brown told Variety in November. “I really do believe that it doesn’t matter where it is...you can find love anywhere. You just have to be able to be vulnerable enough to say yes to it.”
According to the promos for Peter Weber’s upcoming season of The Bachelor, Brown will be heading back to ABC. Weber was the third runner-up on Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, and in a teaser trailer, the women vying for his heart look on as Brown reappears to chat with her ex. “I know there’s still something there. I would do anything for a relationship,” she says. Weber then floats the idea of Brown moving into the house and joining the competition. After this Insta? We’re guessing she left it all in the windmill.
Returning to The Bachelor for a third time (or a fourth, if you count her Bachelor in Paradise cameo) might not be the most standard way to find real love. But Brown has proven she isn’t afraid to buck tradition.
Advertisement