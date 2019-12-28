Is Kourtney Kardashian Back With Younes Bendjima? Her Christmas Eve Photos Say Yes

Cuffing season is almost over, and most people may have already settled into their winter flings. Kourtney Kardashian, however, may need to add her name to the list of newly cuffed celebs just in time for a potential midnight kiss on New Year’s Eve.
Kardashian was recently seen on an outing with Younes Bendjima at Disneyland. Add the photo she uploaded of the pair from the Kardashian-Jenner annual Christmas party to the mix, and it appears that the couple is making a second attempt at dating.
Kardashian shared a heartfelt message about love and relationships on her Instagram Story on December 27, just a few days after she uploaded the photo of her and Bendjima at the party, Us Weekly reports.
“Be the person who makes the effort, the person who loves without hesitation. Be the person who bares it all, the person who never shies away from the depth of their feeling or the intensity of their hope,” Kardashian wrote.
Kardashian and Bendjima, who split in August 2018 after dating for over a year, have been spotted together on multiple occasions since the beginning of the year, when Bendjima attended Kardashian’s 40th birthday party on April 18. Since then, the pair has been seen holding hands at a lunch in September and “coincidentally” running into each other at Art Basel in Miami in December. With the pair now having spent the holidays together, perhaps they are rekindling things?
Nothing has been confirmed officially by Kardashian or Bendjima, but Refinery29 has reached out to Kardashian’s representative for comment.
