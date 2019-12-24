Story from Pop Culture

Kevin Spacey Shares Bizarre Holiday Message & The Internet Thinks It’s In Very Poor Taste

Courtney E. Smith
Photo: Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images.
Kevin Spacey is trying to make his holiday addresses as his House of Cards character, Frank Underwood, an annual tradition. In a new video posted to YouTube on Christmas Eve, however, he seems to be pushing the boundaries of what people want to hear.
Spacey has largely been out of the public eye since he was accused by multiple men of sexual assault and misconduct, starting in 2017. He denies the accusations against him.
Spacey posted a video of himself in front of a fire, wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. "It's been a pretty good year," he starts, "...And in light of that, I'd like to invite you to join me." Spacey as Underwood then explains he wants to cast his vote for "more good in this world," suggesting that when someone does something "you don't like," you should "hold your fire."
"You can do the unexpected. You can kill them with kindness," Spacey says as discordant music of the sort that was popular in horror and suspense films at the turn of the century plays. The camera then zooms in as he pokes the fire.
The internet thinks they've figured out what the underlying meaning of Spacey's message is — but several theories are floating around.
First: Spacey plans to do away with all his naysayers and possibly all of humanity.
Second: Spacey is making a reference to charges against him being dropped in October after the untimely death of one of his accusers.
And three: this is the Christmas tradition we now, somehow, deserve (???).
If you need a palette cleanser to remove this from your mind, may we suggest some lovely new treats this week on Netflix, or perhaps something from the Christmas comedies pile? Happy Festivus <internal cringing>!
