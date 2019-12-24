Kevin Spacey Shares Bizarre Holiday Message & The Internet Thinks It’s In Very Poor Taste

Last year on Christmas Eve Kevin Spacey posted, pound for pound, the creepiest video I’ve seen online.— JEFF manDLOWErian (@JeffDLowe) December 24, 2019
This year he’s back and I’m pretty sure threatened to kill us all???? pic.twitter.com/TwRteG796L
Did... did Kevin Spacey just threaten to kill us? pic.twitter.com/YFvYWiJAIM— Jordan Ross (@TheJordanRoss) December 24, 2019
I think Kevin Spacey is gonna murder all of us pic.twitter.com/0qsUy4cFOh— Dan (@AtIantaDan) December 24, 2019
remember when criminal charges against kevin spacey were dropped in october after his accuser mysteriously & unexpectedly died https://t.co/E05m5ojimt pic.twitter.com/kEhoq5OuKI— nick usen (@nickusen) December 24, 2019
can't think of anything more insane than kevin spacey saying "i've had a...good year" mysteriously when several of his accusers died under suspicious circumstances— its mr thanksgiving (@sexualjumanji) December 24, 2019
Kevin Spacey releasing a creepy threatening video every Christmas Eve is the new holiday tradition we deserve— Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) December 24, 2019
"Christmas is coming up. Maybe I should remind people I am frightening." -Kevin Spacey— Louis Virtel (@louisvirtel) December 24, 2019
cool a new kevin spacey video dripping with open contempt that serves as a clear demonstration of how the rich and powerful do whatever they want and get away with it, hope this doesn’t distract from talking about how people who don’t like star wars are humanity’s worst villains— Garbage Ape 🗑 🦍 (@GarbageApe) December 24, 2019