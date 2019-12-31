Whether or not you spent the days leading up to Christmas watching Lifetime's slate of holiday rom-coms, you have another opportunity to put that Lifetime Movie Club membership to use: New Year's Eve. While you gear up for wherever the night will take you, why not rediscover an old favorite made-for-TV movie — or fall in love with a new one?
Maybe you can plan a royal marathon with Lifetime's fictional retellings of the decade's two biggest royal love stories. Or maybe, you can enjoy one of Lindsay Lohan's or Regina Hall's deep cuts. We even threw an underrated Christmas movie in there, too, because the holidays aren't really over until January 1.
There are tons of true crime, horror, and biopic offerings on Lifetime's website and Amazon Prime. But to all those looking to end the year with a feel-good, romantic film featuring some familiar faces, these are the best to choose from.