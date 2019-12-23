Ikea Is Having A Winter Sale — So We Can Really Deck The Halls

Your halls are decked. Your relatives are around. Your gifts are wrapped. But you might be looking around, wondering about what 2020 will look like to you, and you’re finding yourself making some big decisions. You’re reconsidering your wardrobe. You’re taking stock of all the plastic in your kitchen. And you might be giving some key furniture items in your home a second look.
But of course, all that change amounts to a whole lot of money. Right after the holidays? In this economy? This is why we’re telling you about Ikea’s holiday sale that’s happening the day after Christmas and through January 5th.
All Ikea family members will have access to these deals while supplies last. First, bedroom storage is 50% off. This includes the SUNDLANDET open wardrobe in white, the TRYSIL wardrobe in dark brown, and the BRYGGJA open wardrobe and storage unit in gray.
Also, some TV storage units will be 20% off and some KALLAX shelving units will also be 25% off. If TV storage doesn’t sound like a priority, consider this: You need a place to store all the magazines, candles, kick knacks, and souvenirs and there isn’t a living room big enough to fit.
And last but not least, you can always start small by organizing your kitchen, closets, and bathrooms with all the crates and boxed Khloe Kardashian could desire. The sale includes 20% off Ikea 356+ food storage boxes and 20% off select plastic storage boxes and crates.
