Who Keeps Leaking Celebrity Nudes Right Before Christmas?

I don't think "enormous violation of privacy" was on anyone's Christmas list, but some Grinch out there is dishing out just that. First, there was the alleged sex tape of A$AP Rocky (which he released a statement about on Twitter) leaked last week, followed by an alleged nude photo of Steph Curry (which he denied), an alleged sex tape of Logan Paul (which he appeared to deny), and finally an alleged nude video leak of DaBaby (which he denied on Twitter). While there's no reason to believe there's a connection between the "leaks," it certainly feels like some real humbug is in the air.
It all started with A$AP Rocky, real name Rakim Mayers, who took to Twitter to defend his honor after an alleged leaked sex tape of the artist had people questioning his skills in the bedroom.
"MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," he wrote. "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE’RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE PUSSY .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER FUCKED HIM RATE HIM."
Shortly after, speculation swarmed about a nude picture that many claimed was of athlete Steph Curry, which a rep for the basketball player emphatically denied.
The supposed nude pic of Stephen Curry is 'absolutely' not him, his agent has told me. #GSW @Warriors— Alex Raskin (@RaskinDailyMail) December 20, 2019
His wife, Ayesha Curry, also did a whole Instagram story about the eggplant emoji, riffing on the fake pictures.
"@ayeshacurry ig story got me crying laughing," he wrote on his own Instagram Story, according to BuzzFeed.
Of course, the Paul brothers are also somehow wrapped up in all this, with youngest Jake Paul sharing a text exchange between him and older brother Logan in which they discuss an apparently fake sex tape going around.
casual day on twitter @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/B66LlnoJot— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 22, 2019
Then, over the weekend, artist DaBaby (real name Jonathan Kirk) denied his association with an alleged nude photo leak, succinctly tweeting, "ion send nudes."
There's perhaps no better indication that people are home and bored around the holidays than four different nudes — real and fake — trending on Twitter in the span of a week.
Luckily, all of them have been able to shake off the rumors, but if any internet miscreants or hackers were looking for a New Year's resolution, cutting this shit out would be a good one.
