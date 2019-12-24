Jason Wu Designed A Timeless Holiday Collection For Kohl’s

We can always count on Kohl’s to consistently churn out designer collaborations its customers actually want. There’s Lauren Conrad's line, LC Lauren Conrad, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year; Vera Wang's label, Simply Vera Vera Wang, which continues to bring in praise (and cash) after 12 years; and Elizabeth & James’ new collection. Now, Jason Wu is offering a holiday collection perfect for all of your parties and more.
Wu is bringing the luxury that drew Michelle Obama to him — she’s worn his designs to the 2009 Inaugural Ball, on the cover of Vogue, and at President Obama’s farewell address — to one of the largest department stores in America with a holiday collection. “This collection is new for Kohl’s because they haven’t had anything really occasion-driven,” Wu said during a preview. “I wanted to bring a holiday collection that’s festive and interesting; true to my DNA as a designer but new for the customer at the same price-point Kohl’s customers are used to.”
However, Wu doesn’t want the holidays to be the only time that you wear his pieces. “The idea is for the collection to be timeless and seasonless,” Wu explained. “Even though we did this for the holiday season, there are a lot of things you can wear all year long.” Wu said it was important to use nice materials that felt luxurious. “The collection is all about sophistication, refinement, you know, a little touch of old holiday glamour. That’s kind-of always the M.O. with me,” he said. “You can wear this all the time.”
