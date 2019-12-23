Hilary Duff’s Wedding Haircut Is Unexpected — & So Chic

Over the weekend, Hilary Duff married longtime boyfriend Matt Koma in an intimate backyard ceremony in L.A. Wearing a custom Jenny Packham draped gown, the bride was every bit as modern and chic as you'd expect, right down to her hairstyle. Eschewing traditional bridal trends, Duff wore her hair in a sleek, almost-wet wavy bob, which she topped with a dainty pearl and crystal-lined headband.
The overall look was structured, clean, and no frills, as Duff explained in a behind-the-scenes dress-fitting video captured by Vogue ahead of the ceremony. Duff worked with longtime stylist and Nine Zero One Salon founder Nikki Lee for a similarly clean hairstyle, which they tailored to the length of the high-neck gown, and added a touch of glamour with pearl-adorned accessories.
Advertisement
“This is my hair for the wedding, which Nikki has executed perfectly,” Duff says in the video, beaming. “I have newly short hair, and I wanted it off my face and back behind my ears, but with a little bit of a wave. It has a little bit of texture, but nothing too curly, and nothing too straight."
To perfect the little details, Lee actually gave the bride-to-be an impromptu haircut on the day of the fitting, so the length of her hair would fall just above the backless gown. “I have a high neck to my dress, and I didn’t want hair bunched up [around the neckline]," Duff explains in the video. "We actually just cut another inch off the back this morning, to make sure it clears the neckline of my gown."
Of course, the pièce de résistance of the hairstyle was the dainty embellished headband, created by accessories designer Jennifer Behr. "I’m going to wear a headpiece that’s very simple and beautiful; it has some little diamonds and pearls on it,” Duff explained, showing off the crystal band.
While her authentic Ines Crystal Pearl headband is not cheap — $225 to be exact — if you're a bride-to-be, the accessory splurge might be worth the price tag, especially if you're forgoing the traditional veil like Hilary Duff.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement