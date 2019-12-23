The promo shows Hannah getting out of a limo on Peter's premiere night. Later, they're shown having a one-on-one conversation that seems to be edited to the high heavens. "I'm so confused right now. What are you doing here?" Peter asks her. Hannah says, "Making decisions for my heart, because I know there's still something there. And I would do anything for a relationship." But the promo cuts back and forth between showing the words come out of Hannah's mouth and clips of the contestants acting shocked. So it's entirely possible that Hannah didn't say all of that in one conversation and that it's just been edited to suggest that Hannah still has feelings for Peter.