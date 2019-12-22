Lizzo Gifted SNL With A “Good As Hell” Performance To Get Everyone Through The Holidays

Lizzo brought the holiday cheer to Saturday Night Live this weekend and pulled out all the stops for her debut performance on the show. It was the last episode of SNL before Christmas, and she gifted us a perfect, seasonal take on her massive hit “Good As Hell” and a pitch-perfect performance of “Truth Hurts.”
For “Good As Hell,” Lizzo took the stage wearing a sleek, shiny tuxedo, with her own special twist, of course: it had a sheer, shimmery back — perfect for a surprise twerk break in the last half of the song that told us exactly how she felt about the reaction to her thong-wearing dance at a Lakers game. The first-time Grammy nominee was flanked by dancers wearing costumes that looked like emerald green gift ribbon turned into bodysuits, complete with bows, and the stage itself was designed to resemble a picturesque North Pole setting.
Lizzo’s holiday remix of “Good As Hell” — fire as always — featured light jingle bells and chimes throughout. She also opened with a tender and timely reminder for viewers at home: “Happy Holidays, y’all. Be kind to one another. But most importantly, be good to yourselves.”
In her SNL take of “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo and her dancers came onstage repping Dapper Dan, Harlem’s iconic Black clothing designer — she wore a custom Dapper Dan x Gucci trench coat, BuzzFeed reports, and her dancers wore nude bodysuits emblazoned with Dapper Dan’s name. Lizzo absolutely ripped into her live rendition of the song, quelling fans’ concerns about a nasty flu that forced her to cancel two performances last week, according to People. Her performance was the kind of powerhouse celebration of self-love Lizzo is known for delivering.
