You know you’ve made it when you’re dissed by another celeb. You’re really made it when you’re dissed by Linsday Lohan, a feud legend. And all congrats to Lea Michele, who has joined Paris Hilton, Zendaya, and Ashlee Simpson in being dunked on by Cady Heron, a party more exciting than Lohan’s now-defunct Mykonos beach club.
The two actresses are on the outs after Lohan dissed Michele’s casting on the Hollywood Bowl’s adaptation of The Little Mermaid. Michele was picked to play Ariel, and apparently Lohan was not best pleased. “Huh?” she wrote on Instagram, under a photo of the Disney Princess official account, which announced the casting news. Absolutely iconic in every sense of the word.
“I find it to be an honor, truly,” said Michele in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, referring her dust-up with Lohan. “It’s classic, classic. It was great — I’m down with it, of course!” I am living for Michele’s reactions — this is exactly how everyone should feel when feuding with Lohan. Like getting punched in the face by Regina George, it’s awesome.
What is Lohan up to these days? In October, she was fired from The Masked Singer Australia’s judging panel. Michele got married to Randy Zeich earlier this year and has a new holiday album out now.
