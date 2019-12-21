Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Ukulele Playing Skills & Proves Her Devotion To Justin Bieber In Carpool Karaoke
“Carpool Karaoke” is a treat for many reasons, but I especially love seeing celebs be their most dorky selves. Billie Eilish recently appeared on “Carpool Karaoke,” accompanying host James Cordon into work, and she’s every bit the adorably aloof teen that all of us were at that — albeit with killer musical talent and a Justin Bieber obsession.
“I know what Bieber looks like,” began Eilish, as she explained how she ran into him at Coachella during Ariana Grande’s set. “I know his body language, I know how he stands, I know where he wears his pants...he just stood like, five feet away from me...and he had the face mask so all I could see what his eyes. And they were his eyes...he lost my brain.” She eventually collapsed into a hug with the Biebs. I love how she relays this story, because I definitely obsessed with hot guy celebs as a teen (and by celebs, I mean David Silveria from Korn, don’t hate).
Advertisement
Cordon busted out a ukulele, and Elilish busted out “I Will” by The Beatles, which she says she learned how to play when she was six. But the cutest thing was when Elilish treated us to an original song she wrote when she was seven. “We lay all day in our comfy bed / What a wonderful life / We play outside in the green grass / What a wonderful life.” Um, this is the most adorable thing ever? “It’s glorious!” exclaims Cordon, and he’s right. I’m now imagining young Eilish strumming a ukulele, and it’s as precious as Baby Yoda.
Another interesting tidbit from the video: “Bad Guy” is “like literally, [sung in] two notes,” making it a great karaoke song for those of us that can’t hold a note. Watch Eilish’s “Carpool Karaoke,” including a trip to her childhood home, below.
Advertisement