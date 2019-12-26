This post contains major spoilers for season 2 of You.
There are few characters I enjoy spending time with more than Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg. This is a good thing for someone recapping season 2 of You, the series based on Caroline Kepnes book of the same name, as Joe is our narrator. This is bad because Joe is a stalker. In the sophomore season of the Lifetime-turned-Netflix series, our creepy protagonist shows zero signs of slowing down. He’s up to all of his old tricks, just in a brand-new environment.
But what does it mean that we love to watch a person whose favorite pastime is watching other people and manipulating them into falling in love with him? I believe the intrigue lies in hearing Joe’s inner-monologue, and observing how vastly different it is from our own. He’s able to justify his awful behavior to himself, thanks to his different — and wrong — moral system. Joe is a horror movie villain who thinks he’s a Tom Hanks rom com hero.
Though Joe likens himself to every romantic comedy hero ever (the bookstore manager is more Meg Ryan in You’ve Got Mail than Hanks, but you get the point) his idea of grand romance is obsessing over the object of his affection (always a young, beautiful, and talented young woman), often to the point of violence. In season 1, that young, beautiful, and talented young woman was graduate student and aspiring writer Beck (Elizabeth Lail), who met a tragic end.
Using Beck’s social media as a blueprint of her interests, Joe molded himself into her “perfect guy” — and then erased any “toxic” people from her life by literally killing them. When Beck finally caught on to Joe’s psycho stalker tendencies, he attempted to “fix” their relationship problems by locking her in a glass cage. When that didn’t go over so well, Joe killed Beck and blamed it on John Stamos — err, Dr. Nicky, the therapist she was seeing behind Joe’s back.
Joe got away with murder — or did he? At the very end of season 1, Candace (Ambyr Childers) — the ex-girlfriend whom Joe just assumed he killed, because he didn’t stick around long enough to check a pulse — has some unfinished business with Joe. She knows he killed Beck — and she’s been biding her time by stalking him (meta) until she can find out how best to use that information against him.
To get away from Candace, Joe goes to the one e place no one would think to find him: Los Angeles, a city he hates. It’s only a matter of time, however, before he finds a girl he “loves.” Will You season 2 repeat the same cycle as the first season, and if so, how will the series keep itself as fresh as the avocados of the west coast?
L.A. girls are different, butJoe is exactly the same. Binge along with me to find out.
Episode 1: “A Fresh Start”
A redheaded woman lies on the floor, a puddle of blood around her head. Welp, guess that’s it for antagonist Candace — except, wait! The camera pulls out, revealing that Joe is actually on a film set. The redhead is fine. It’s just Hollywood, baby!
Actually, it’s Los Feliz — I know because that’s my Indian restaurant in the background, the show was filmed in my actual L.A. neighborhood — and either way, Joe is not charmed by these showbiz shenanigans in the slightest.
“When you’re running from someone who thinks they know you, the best place to escape is a city they think you hate,” Joe explains. Candace drove Joe all the way out west. How convenient would it be if he happened to run into Ingrid?!
Joe’s new life involves the name Will Bettelheim and an apartment he rents from a building manager named Delilah (Carmela Zumbado) who also moonlights as a celebrity reporter. Delilah hates that Joe hates social media, and also isn’t fond of her precocious 14-year-old sister Ellie (Jenna Ortega) talking Joe up. Clearly, Delilah’s seen her fair share of creeps, because she pinpoints Joe as one immediately.
Joe likens Ellie to Paco (Luca Padovan) the young boy he “protected” back in New York by killing his stepfather. Joe assumes that he may have to protect Ellie too — or would, if he wasn’t “detoxing” from his old life. That means no girlfriend, no scrappy neighbor that needs saving, no drama. He will be a quiet man living a quiet existence. Ha!
This existence involves a job at fancy grocery store Anavrin. (That’s “nirvana” spelled backwards.) Is it Erwhon? Is it Lassens? Their gluten-free cookie dough (I eat gluten all the time, but it’s different!) and kelp noodle salads have taken entirely too much money from me, because unlike Joe, I am apparently a sheep.
“Come for the spring mix and stay for the perfect life that could be yours if you spend enough and quit gluten, you fucking asshole,” Joe narrates. Honestly dude, just @ me.
Despite Joe’s negativity, a job at Anavrin is a coveted one, as “all the casting directors shop here.” Manager Calvin (Adwin Brown) gives him the job after Joe pulls out Crime and Punishment. Turns out that Calvin ordered too many Russian novels for the small bookshop within Anavrin and Joe is the only one who can make them sound like something other people want to read. Joe — err, Will — gets the gig.
As he’s heading out, though, Joe sees his ultimate drug of choice: A pretty lady. Her name is Love (Victoria Pedretti) and she looks practically angelic squeezing an heirloom tomato. Joe reminds himself that he’s not doing this anymore, and by “this,” he means fantasizing and obsessing over a woman he does not yet know.
Of course, it takes all but five seconds for Joe to go over to Love and offer his opinion on what fruits and vegetables look like butts. Love is, at least seemingly, flirting.
“Bell peppers can look extremely vaginal depending on how you cut them,” is something you can only say to a stranger if you’re pretty sure they’re flirting back with you.
Joe and Love part ways, but good news: She’s his new co-worker! If Beck’s way into Joe’s heart was with the written word, Love’s is via food. She’s a pastry chef and despite Joe’s “blah blah blah gluten” spiel, her desserts look very good. (That’s not a metaphor, they really do.)
If his interaction with Love went swimmingly, his first meeting of fellow co-worker Forty (James Scully) didn’t. Friends, I’d love to say that Forty is a compilation of many a Los Angeles stereotype — with his ultra-clean athleisure wear, green juice, and smug condescension — but I’m pretty sure I’ve met this exact human before. Forty’s parents own Anavrin, so he thinks he owns everyone there. Love tells Joe not to worry because he doesn’t actually fire anyone — well, almost ever, anyway.
Things may be going well for Joe, but he’s still paranoid about Candace. In flashback, we learn that Candace essentially threatened to “fucking destroy” Joe’s world, not by taking him to the police and turning him in, but by...well, we don’t know yet. As vague as the threat was, it was enough for Joe to smash his phone on the ground, jump in a cab, and head to LAX without a dream or cardigan.
Candace makes Joe über paranoid: He accidentally destroys Ellie’s phone after he’s convinced she’s filming him on purpose. Later, when he discovers that Love has no public social media presence, he returns to Ellie, new iPhone in hand, to ask for her help. He wants to craft a new social media persona, one to impress Love.
Love seems more and more perfect to Joe. He finds her screaming at a worker at the DMV who won’t help a woman who speaks Arabic. Later, when Joe gets vicious sunburn, she arrives at his apartment with an apple cider vinegar treatment. Unlike Beck, Love is pursuing Joe immediately. He’s pushing her away because he knows the danger a relationship with her would put him in.
And yet...he’s not pushing that hard. He lets Love take him on a wild food adventure through Los Angeles, in search of his “perfect bite.” It’s here they finally go to my Indian place, where Joe declares he could “bathe in that sauce.” Though she makes him try tacos and dim sum and all the favorites of Angelenos, ultimately it’s Love’s home cooked roasted chicken — made with sensual love at Anavrin’s kitchen — that is Joe’s perfect bite.
If Joe wasn’t a stalker, it’d be damn cute, so just as a reminder: he killed his last girlfriend!
In the middle of their roasted chicken dinner at Anavrin, Love tells Joe the truth: She’s married, or rather, was. Her husband died, less than three years after they tied the knot in the community garden she and Joe passed by during their foodie adventure hour.
Love says most people don’t understand, as hardly anyone gets married at her age, let alone is widowed. She, however, thinks Joe probably does understand: Ever since she lost her husband, she’s been able to detect those who have gone through her brand of loss. If Love is referring to the death of Beck, boy, does this gift only give her half the story.
Still, it’s a sweet enough way to end the episode...which means this episode of You isn’t yet over. Joe heads back to his apartment where Ellie tells him that a man named Jasper is looking for him — he has something he needs to “give back.” Joe plays it cool but is clearly distressed.
He heads to his storage locker, where, surprise, Joe has rebuilt his glass cage!!!! Inside is the real Will Bettelheim (Robin Lord Taylor) the one Jasper was really looking for.
Oh oh oh, and everything that Joe said about detoxing from love earlier this episode was complete and total bullshit. Joe, you’re a messy, messy dude.
As revealed via flashbacks, Joe did set his sights on Love, far earlier than that initial meeting in the grocery store. It was seeing her, while walking down the street through that film set, that encouraged him to manipulate Calvin into giving him a job in the book department. (He saw Calvin had trouble pushing Russian literature, because again, Joe is a stalker.) His second floor apartment? Joe chose it because he has a telescope that can look directly into Love’s home.
Joe is back, baby. And he’s as much a creep as ever!
