Zoë Kravitz Stars As A Heartbroken Music-Lover In High Fidelity TV Series

The first thing you'll notice about Hulu's High Fidelity TV series adaptation is that Zoë Kravitz is not John Cusack, star of the 2000 movie based on the 1995 Nick Hornby novel. However, she's the perfect female lead for this previously male-dominated story. In the first teaser for the TV show, we see Kravitz star as Rob, a record store owner in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. In the ten-episode season, Rob recounts her string of failed past relationships through the music and other pop culture that defined them, all while mourning the loss of one, big heartbreak.
Advertisement
"I ran into my ex last night," she says at the beginning of the trailer. "You know that scene in the beginning of Braveheart where they rip all his entrails out and he's like, 'Freeeeedooooom!' but it's like a positive thing, because he inspires people, or whatever? Like that, but without the silver lining."
The TV adaptation seems to follow the same general groove as the film, just moved almost 800 miles east. Our protagonist, somewhat stunted in their journey towards maturity, reflects on the past relationships that got them here and grows in the process.
"My desert island, all-time, top five, most memorable heartbreaks are as follows," Kravitz teases in the last line of the trailer, leaving us tortuously hanging until the series drops in full in February.
High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy, and Kingsley Ben-Adir, and arrives on Hulu on February 14, 2020.
Advertisement