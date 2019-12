Technically, because they are never named and there’s whole mystery as to how Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) even had a son in the first place (we never get that answer, unfortunately), Rey’s parents are still two people we don’t really know. But in The Last Jedi, her parents were some random duo that didn’t connect to any major Star Wars figures, and access to the Force and its immense power was effectively democratized. If this young woman, an orphan with no claim to an illustrious legacy or bloodline, could be the most powerful Jedi in the galaxy, anyone could be. It was a beautiful thought and it allowed The Last Jedi to say something that Star Wars has been telling us for decades with characters like Han Solo: Greatness comes from within. Where you come from doesn’t have anything to do with where you’re capable of going.