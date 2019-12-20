In case there were any doubt, we've just confirmed that Sarah Huckabee Sanders is still a vicious troll. Like many of us, the former White House press secretary and ardent smokey-eye supporter spent at least part of her Thursday evening watching the sixth Democratic presidential debate. Sanders, who for some reason seems to continue providing her candid commentary, spent her Friday publicly apologizing to former Vice President Joe Biden. Why? For making fun of his well-documented struggle with stuttering.
It all started near the close of the debate when Biden shared that he and his wife, Jill, maintain a “call list” of people they chat with on a regular basis. He disclosed that one of those individuals is a young kid who, like the former VP himself, has a stutter.
“I give them my private phone number — they keep in touch with me,” Biden said. “A little kid who says, ‘I can’t talk, what do I do?’.” Biden explained how he continues to help scores of young people who struggle like this in — between 20 and 100 to be exact.
But when Biden said “I can’t talk,” he seemingly impersonated the kid’s stuttering to emphasize his point: It’s important for people to feel like they’re a little less alone, that even vice presidents and other leaders can have speech disorders.
Here's the moment at last night's #DemDebate where Joe Biden, who stutters himself, impersonated a kid who stutters who he's regularly in touch with pic.twitter.com/JDwz1FGulR— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 20, 2019
Minutes after that onstage moment, Sanders tweeted: “I I I I I I I I I I I I I I I hhhave absolutely no idea what Biden is talking about. #DemDebate.” The tweet has, of course, since been deleted.
Her comments were quickly ridiculed for their cruelty and insensitivity, though many people weren’t exactly shocked that the woman who made a career out of lying for a living ended up mocking the former VP’s stuttering problem.
We are, after all, talking about the same Sanders who lied to the press about Trump’s hush money payments to keep his extramarital affairs under wraps. She also lied when she said that “about 4,000 suspected or known terrorists” were trying to enter the U.S. through the southern border. The list goes on.
“I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter,” Biden wrote, directly responding to Sanders. “And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up.”
After deleting her original tweet, Sanders apologized to Biden. “I actually didn’t know that about you and that is commendable,” she wrote. “I apologize and should have made my point respectfully.”
I’ve worked my whole life to overcome a stutter. And it’s my great honor to mentor kids who have experienced the same. It’s called empathy. Look it up. https://t.co/0kd0UJr9Rs— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 20, 2019
Though, to be fair, it’s not exactly clear how her point — which was to literally make fun of his stutter — could’ve been “respectful.”
Biden most recently opened up about his lifelong battle with stuttering in an interview with The Atlantic. He revealed that as a child, he opted for memorization over actually reading the words because it was too difficult.
“I could count down how many paragraphs, and I’d memorize it, because I found it easier to memorize than look at the page and read the word. I’d pretend to be reading,” Biden told the publication. “You learned early on who the hell the bullies were. You could tell by the look, couldn’t you?”
