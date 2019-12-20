Schitt’s Creek Gets Emotional In Cryptic Trailer For Final Season

It's rare that a show has a perfect cast, a perfect fanbase, and the perfect ability to know when to end, but Schitt's Creek is that show. I'm not saying I wouldn't want more of Eugene and Dan Levy's father-son series about a rich family forced to move to a podunk town and acclimate to the community, but that I'm so glad the show will never suffer from any Game-Of-Thrones-type disappointment or lackluster seasons. I can say that confidently, because the trailer for the sixth and final season of Schitt's Creek looks like it's going to murder me in the best way.
For a normally pleasant, low-stakes show, season 5 ended on somewhat of a cliffhanger. While celebrating the engagement of David (Dan Levy) and Patrick (Noah Reid), we also learned that Alexis (Annie Murphy) has to choose between staying with her family or following Ted (Dustin Milligan) to the Galapagos for six months. This trailer infuriatingly refuses to answer that question, but it does pack an emotional punch as we prepare to say goodbye to this handful of pure and good characters.
The trailer begins with the usual lighthearted antics as we get glimpses of David and Patrick preparing for their wedding while navigating their increasingly-frustrating family dynamics.
"I once dated someone who left me for a stuffed animal," David says. "I'm not having my big day — our big day compromised because Alexis wanted to chill in a tankini for six months."
Eventually, though, David admits that he's going to miss his sister, and that's not the only tear-jerking moment.
"As lucky as I feel to have met David, I also feel incredibly lucky to be joining your family," Patrick tells Johnny (Eugene Levy) as Reid's cover of "Simply The Best" plays in the background.
Later, Stevie muses that there may be more than the motel in this life for her, and Alexis is surprised by Ted only to be seen crying on her father shortly after.
"There is value in these motels," Johnny says in voiceover. "My family and I have been staying in a motel for the past three years, and I wouldn't trade our stay there for anything."
The final season of Schitt's Creek premieres January 7 at 9/8c on Pop TV.
