As college students around the country return home for the holidays, Olivia Jade Giannulli is making her own return — to YouTube, that is. On Tuesday, Giannulli posted a video titled “Olivia Jade – Everyday Routine,” and it’s the first beauty tutorial she's shared since her mother, Lori Loughlin, became the face of the highly publicized college admissions scandal, better known as the formidable Operation Varsity Blues.
“I know I’ve been gone for a while, but I feel like I haven’t done, like, a sit-down tutorial in so long…is this boring?” Giannulli asks her viewers.
As the 16-minute video continues, the former USC-student-beauty-blogger explains that she is posting this beauty tutorial to her channel as a follow-up to her official return to YouTube two weeks ago. If you need a refresher on that one, a "terrified" Olivia Jade emerged for the first time since legal proceedings started for her parents' after they allegedly bribed a scam artist in return for her admission to college.
“I’m terrified to make this video and to come back. I also know that I want to start taking smaller steps in the right direction,” Giannulli said in her last post. This time is different, though. This time, Giannulli is returning to her roots and taking viewers through her elusive day-to-day make-up routine.
In this segment, Giannulli spends time in front of the camera (and 1.95 million subscribers) quietly applying make-up and tracking the battery life on her camera. Her routine includes a number of her favorite day time products, ranging from Kylie Skin sunscreen oil to Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray. She ends up using about a dozen different types of products in her everyday routine, explaining that she doesn't wear makeup every day. “When I do wear makeup it’s normally for something or if I’m just feeling like putting myself together,” she says in the tutorial.
While the 20-year-old remained tight-lipped throughout her video about the current legal proceedings, her parents are very much in the thick of their own drama. Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli plead not guilty to charges of fraud, bribery, and money laundering. Loughlin and her husband’s most recent court date took place on November 20, though they are working on a new, and let's say, innovative, defense strategy.
In the fallout from the scandal, Giannulli lost brand deals with Sephora and TRESemmé, she moved out of her parents’ house, and lost thousands of YouTube followers. Despite that, she does vaguely mention another video she is filming, hinting at a potential upcoming project of hers. “So just an update also, I have a vlog that I’m still working on and filming, it’s just not done yet,” says Giannulli, “I’m still just like easing back into it, so thanks for being patient.”
