Julianne Hough Just Chopped Her Hair Into A Classic ’90s Bob

Even if you were too young to pick up on the cultural references of the '90s and early '00s, a quick Google search of the era's top haircuts will show you that these styles are cool again. For example, Brad Pitt just brought back the same floppy haircut he wore when he was married to Jennifer Aniston (R.I.P.) in the early 2000s, and the 2020 remix is even sexier. Now Julianne Hough is taking us back, too. The 31-year-old actress just debuted a fresh, chin-length bob — inspired by a '90s Claire Danes circa My So-Called Life — and it's, dare we say, a modern classic.
Hough has long put her hair in the hands of celebrity stylist Riawna Capri, who crafted the star's newest, and most drastic, transformation. "In over 10 years of working together, we’ve never done this kind of blunt, super-short bob," Capri tells us. "It's classic '90s chic, inspired by the vibes of Claire Danes from My So-Called Life and Winona Ryder in Reality Bites."
A throwback reference to Danes from My So-Called Life shows the resemblance between the styles; Hough's is simply finished with a 2020 twist. "The cut has simple, blunt lines," Capri explains. "But the way you style the cut makes it modern. I like it a little messy, not super perfect, with a little flair."
Feeling inspired? Bring this image of Hough's cut — or Danes, for that matter — to your next salon appointment to start 2020 in style.
