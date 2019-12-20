Kick-Off 2020 In Style With These 18 NYE Dresses

You’ve read the 2019 recaps, made your reservations (and/or bought your club crawl tickets), and planned your resolutions — now all you have to do before New Year’s Eve is figure out what to wear. Dressing for the ball drop used to be simple: Throw on your one sequin dress, pack your metallic clutch, and toss on a pair of slinky black heels. But since this New Year’s Eve isn’t just ringing in a new year, but a new decade, why not use the night as an excuse to give your go-to party look a bit of a refresh?
All that’s left to do now is find a dress that’s perfect for you. But since dress shopping probably isn’t on your already-overbooked agenda, we went ahead and did some digging for you. Loyal to sequins? We’ve got those covered. Sticking with black? We’ve found those too. Feathers, rhinestones, velvet, and more — no matter which NYE sartorial trope you’re planning on kicking off 2020 in, we’re betting that it’s somewhere in the slideshow ahead.
