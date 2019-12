If there’s one topic aside from politics that will for sure divide the nation, it’s the 2019 live-action remake of Cats , which is now in theaters. The second the first Cats trailer dropped four months ago, the internet exploded. People tweeted out of confusion, some claiming the very existence of a new Cats movie was not only deeply upsetting, but life-ruining. Others were aghast by its very high-profile casting. Celebs like Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, and Jennifer Hudson star in this nightmarish movie about cats in skin-tight onesies — how did that even happen? Who tricked them? But! Not all of us feel this way. In fact, Cats is one of the most popular musicals to ever exist — it’s amassed over $3 billion since its debut in 1981.