The poem ends with a Jellicle Moon and Jellicle Ball that the Jellicle Cats must attend every year, which is basically what the musical (originally written and composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber), is about. An old, dignified cat called Old Deuteronomy (played by Dench) has to select one cat who gets to be reborn on Heaviside Layer (which is kind of like cat heaven), and all the cats are vying for a spot in Heaviside Layer. The entire musical leads up the cats preparing for the Jellicle Ball so that Old Deuteronomy can make the Jellicle choice. Most of the cat characters are derived from Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats or other Eliot poems.