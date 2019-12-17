Selena Gomez Bravely Reveals Her Most Embarrassing Story & It’s Really Bad

There’s something powerful about owning your most embarrassing moments. Selena Gomez must be feeling pretty good, because she just spilled details of her most cringeworthy ordeal to the entire world.
On Tuesday, Gomez — who is promoting new music from her upcoming album Rare — guested on the U.K.’s KISS FM, where she was asked to play a game of “Liar, Liar.” In this version of the game, the radio guest tells three short stories, only one of which is true. The host then guesses which two are the lies.
Gomez’s two fake tales involved a young relative prematurely eating the wedding cake with his hands at her cousin's wedding and learning how to tackle a lion from Massai warriors in Africa. The one story that was ultimately revealed as the real deal, however, is one not everyone would wish to share.
“Ed Sheeran was playing at the Hollywood Bowl and there was so much traffic! I was very uncomfortable, let’s say, down there. So I will say that it was the first time that I had maybe soiled my pants a bit,” Gomez spilled on the radio show.
She’s right: Traffic around the Hollywood Bowl is one of Los Angeles’ great woes. Still, the singer didn’t let the unfortunate incident stop her from having a great time.
“I was not excited, but I didn’t want to leave. So I kind of just went, ‘All right, I’ll put a little sweater on the bottom of me,’ and I made it through the concert,” she concluded.
Embarrassing story? Sure. However, Gomez has committed to becoming more authentic recently — and yes, sometimes that means getting real about your most humiliating moments. In an interview with Elle, she explained how her comments in the press used to be very surface-level as a means of self protection.
"I would sit down, I’d give the politically correct answers, I would talk about things that I was working on, things that maybe people wanted to hear, and the moment I started realizing that feeling of letting go of maybe judgement or being that exposed to people, I think I realized it was a gift,” Gomez explained to the outlet in November of 2019. “I was scared of it. I didn’t want people to know, but the life that I was given, I believe that I had to share it."
Shame: Let’s follow Gomez’s suit and leave it in 2019.
