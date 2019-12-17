Jules Is Leveling Up In Season 2 Of Euphoria, & So Is Her Fashion

Don’t expect anyone from Euphoria to begin the new season unscathed. Rue just relapsed, Maddy’s seen the tape, and there’s no way that Fez’s robbery-gone-wrong could result in a positive outcome. But of all the emotional twists and turns last season, Jules leaving Rue behind on the train platform had to be the most painful of them all. “It’s easier to imagine the direction that Jules will be going in compared to the other characters,” Bivens says. “There’s that last scene at the formal with the girls around the table talking about the high school experience — Jules just isn’t having it. She’s ready to get out and move on.”