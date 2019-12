Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” Hits #1 For The First Time Ever

Though it might seem long overdue for Carey’s song to hit number one, it’s rare for a holiday song to top the charts. The last song to do so was The Chipmunk’s “The Chipmunk Song” in 1958 and 1959, according to Billboard. (Sure, you may have heard “All I Want For Christmas” a thousand times this December alone, but at least the radio is playing “The Chipmunk Song” more sparingly these days.)