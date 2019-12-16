Story from Food News

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Just Launched A Line Of Holiday-Themed Ice Cream Flavors

Asia Ewart
Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Getting into the holiday spirit is contagious, especially if you’re a high profile Hollywood heartthrob like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The Jumanji star has never been shy about his love of the holidays — from singing “Here Comes Santa Claus” on Live With Kelly and Michael to buying his mother a new home as the self-proclaimed Dwanta Claus on Christmas day last year.
But on Monday, Johnson took his passion for The Season to a whole new leave. In a social media announcement, he decided to greet the holidays in one of the sweetest ways yet: creating two new ice cream flavors with Portland, Oregon-based ice cream brand Salt & Straw, who he’s also invested in. 
“We LOVE ice cream,” the actor announced on Twitter and Instagram. “Time to take my cheat meals to an insanely heavenly and devilish level.”
Johnson and Salt & Straw revealed flavors for their holiday-themed Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack available to customers online on Monday. The five pack of ice cream flavors includes Johnson’s custom “Naughty” and “Nice” creations: “I Saw Mommy Kissing Dwanta Claus” and “The Rock'n Around the Christmas Tree.”
Dwanta Claus is a rich concoction of peanut butter chocolate chip cookie dough and a milk chocolate caramel fudge swirl, and earns its “naughty” title with the addition of whiskey ice cream. Rock'n Around, on the other hand, is a sweet treat made of Pacific Northwest spruce ice cream, brownies, buttery frosting, raspberry jam and glacé cherries.
Peppermint Cocoa, Chocolate Gooey Brownie and Cinnamon Spiced Chai Eggnog, a vegan flavor, round out the $65 flavor pack that’s already got social media excited.
“Acquiring an ownership stake in Salt & Straw is the exciting business part,” Johnson tweeted amidst the big news on Sunday, prior to the ice cream’s official launch. “Launching my own line of Christmas themed ice cream flavors from my non-denominational alter ego, “Dwanta Claus” is the exciting FUN part.”
Salt & Straw also announced that a portion of the Dwanta Claus Holiday Pack proceeds would go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
