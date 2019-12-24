'Tis the season for a good laugh. While holiday movies are always heartwarmingly sweet, so sugary that they may give you a toothache, these Christmas comedies will fill your heart with laughter. From Kevin McCallister's hilarious hijinks to Buddy the Elf's passion for all things Xmas, these are the films that will make the holidays a little brighter and a whole lot funnier.
This movie list, which we've definitely checked twice (just like Santa suggests) includes romantic comedies about men in comas, the power of love, and trading spaces that co-star Jack Black whether he remembers or not. It also includes more than a few updates on A Christmas Carol starring everyone from Bill Murray to Kermit the Frog. While there is no partridge in a pear tree, this list has one drug-filled night before Christmas that stars Seth Rogen, Miley Cyrus, and two of your favorite funny women: Mindy Kaling, Ilana Glazer, and Lizzy Caplan. Surprisingly, there are way more comedies that include someone having a terminal illness than one might expect, but we swear these movies are actually funny in a LOL way. Just make sure to keep the tissues handy because you're definitely going to need them.
So get ready to laugh until it hurts right through Christmas day, you filthy animals.