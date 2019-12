This movie list, which we've definitely checked twice (just like Santa suggests) includes romantic comedies about men in comas, the power of love, and trading spaces that co-star Jack Black whether he remembers or not . It also includes more than a few updates on A Christmas Carol starring everyone from Bill Murray to Kermit the Frog . While there is no partridge in a pear tree, this list has one drug-filled night before Christmas that stars Seth Rogen, Miley Cyrus, and two of your favorite funny women: Mindy Kaling, Ilana Glazer, and Lizzy Caplan . Surprisingly, there are way more comedies that include someone having a terminal illness than one might expect, but we swear these movies are actually funny in a LOL way. Just make sure to keep the tissues handy because you're definitely going to need them.