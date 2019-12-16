Thank God for Instagram and the whole of social media. Why? Because we wouldn’t have unfettered, uncut access to celebrities and their lives without it. Twenty years ago, juicy celeb pictures would be sealed behind “Exclusive” banners on glossy magazines in grocery store shelves and drugstore check-out aisles. Today, they’re on our feed.
Over the weekend, for example, Timothée Chalamet shared some behind-the-scenes pics from the set of the hotly-anticipated Little Women. Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, and the rest of the star-studded cast are pictured in costume, cozying up by portable heaters and eating off of plastic plates. But perhaps the most memorable snapshot reveals none other than Meryl Streep and Greta Gerwig (along with Chalamet and co-star Florence Pugh) eating Wendy’s! Like they’re human or something.
Pugh told Stephen Colbert that snacking between takes on the horse-drawn carriage helped pass the time while filming Amy’s trip to Paris with her aunt, March in a park in Boston. At some point, Meryl simply said, “I’d kill for some French fries,” and then the Lord said, let there be fries.
