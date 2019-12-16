Kendall Jenner Lightened Up Her Hair — & It Looks Amazing

Once you get bitten by the hair-color bug, there's no going back — and Kendall Jenner is proof. The model, whose dark brunette hair has been her signature for years, just recently started to dabble in other colors, surprising fans in September when she hit the runway in London with her hair dyed platinum blonde.
The look, while buzzy, was short-lived, and Jenner quickly returned to her dark hair. Now, the star is rocking a new color altogether — a far cry from icy blonde, but perfectly on-trend for winter. Last night, colorist Cassondra Kaeding of 454 Salon shared a video of Jenner rocking a new shade of caramel-highlighted chocolate brown.
Advertisement
Earlier this year, Jenner's older sister Kim Kardashian West took a similarly ashy shade for a spin, which her stylist, Chris Appleton, dubbed cool brown. The coffee-colored hue is the perfect happy medium if you're still debating between going full-on blonde or sticking to your dark roots — and, by the looks of it, Jenner has found her hair-color home right in the middle... for now, at least.
Related Content:
Advertisement