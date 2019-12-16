While Miley Cyrus has been very public about her intense relationship with singer Cody Simpson, ex Liam Hemsworth has been more discreet. But, the Australian actor may have just (semi-privately) taken a huge step with a possible brand new girlfriend. The actor was spotted over the weekend introducing Australian model Gabriella Brooks to his parents, according to the Daily Mail. In photos published by the outlet, Hemsworth and the 21-year-old grabbed lunch with Craig and Leonie Hemsworth in Byron Bay, a town in New South Wales, Australia.
While Hemsworth and Brooks have not publicly confirmed a relationship — this parental meeting is the first time they've even been seen together — whatever is going on between the two certainly seems to be going well in the photos of the lunch date. Brooks is all smiles after sharing a hug with Leonie, and shaking hands with the family friends who also came along for the meeting.
Previously, Hemsworth was spotted on a date in New York City with Dynasty actress Maddison Brown, but the two have not been seen on any further excursions. As for Brooks, she also reportedly ended a relationship recently after dating The 1975 lead singer Matty Healy for four years. The two seemingly split over the summer.
It seems Hemsworth's family is all-in on him moving on from Cyrus, with his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky shading the singer in an interview.
"My brother-in-law, well…After a relationship that you've dedicated ten years to, he's a little bit down. But he's coping well. He's a strong boy and he deserves the best," she told Hola, brutally adding, "I think he deserves much better."
However, if we want to know more details, we certainly won't be hearing them from Hemsworth. After his split from Cyrus, he wrote on Instagram that he would not be issuing any further statements.
"Hi all. Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward," he wrote, adding, "I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets. Any reported quotes attributed to me are false."
