Joe's neighbor Claudia (Victoria Cartagena) and her young son Paco (Luca Padovan) are two of the characters Joe spends season 1 looking after — especially Paco. Claudia's boyfriend Ron is abusive, and while Joe mostly ignores that and plays it off as if it's just Claudia's own business, he does get involved in the final episode. Ron put Claudia in the hospital and Paco decided to stand up to him, hitting Ron with a bat. That didn't knock Ron out for long, though, and he took off after Paco — presumably to seriously hurt him. Joe walked in on the situation and killed Ron to save Paco. He then explained to Paco that sometimes bad people "deserve" to die, which is a similar lesson that Joe once learned. (That's gone great for him, clearly.) At the end of the season, Paco and Claudia moved to California to start fresh, and Paco left New York behind — but took his darkest secret along for the ride.