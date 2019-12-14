Also in attendance? Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Jack Antonoff, and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness, all of whom showed up in a tweet that Swift captioned, "Honestly spending my 30th with the fans who have made my life what it is at jingle ball, then throwing the most aggressive holiday party known to womankind... I just.. seriously feel so lucky and will spend forever trying to find ways to say thank you. *cries in Christmas tree*"