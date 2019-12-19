It's been three and a half years since former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson sued Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2019. The events that unfolded afterwards showed us a different side of perfectly coiffed anchors like Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, and the man controlling their careers. With the release of Bombshell, we get to see the cast, led by Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, peel back the layers even more — albeit with a touch of fiction.
The cast of characters in Bombshell is huge. We couldn't even include everyone in this slideshow for fear our photo editors would go on strike. One reason there are so many characters involved is that running a giant 24-hour news channel takes a huge staff. There's also a more unfortunate reason: If all the lawsuits, memoirs, and anonymous tips are to be believed, the alleged culture of sexual harassment at Fox impacted a lot of people.
One of the main problems critics have pointed out about Bombshell is that it's hard to see the women of a Fox in a sympathetic light. But maybe that's not the point. Maybe even unsympathetic women deserve not to be harassed by the likes of Ailes and Bill O'Reilly. That's just something to think about while you're sifting through the bios of the real-life men and women in this story, and the fictional ones based on real men and women who remained anonymous in the scandal.
Or maybe you just want to flip through and see how well the Bombshell makeup department turned Hollywood stars into Fox News talking heads. That's a little more fun.