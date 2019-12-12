PS I Still Love You Is Even More Romantic, According To These New Photos

Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) are back for the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before sequel, and from the look of Netflix’s new photos, P.S. I Still Love You may be more romantic than its predecessor. However, if you thought that Peter and Lara Jean were going to ride off into the sunset, a la one of Lara Jean’s beloved romance novels, there is a big hitch in their plans. And that hitch is named John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher).
In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, which is based on Jenny Han’s novel of the same name, Lara Jean and Peter “fake date” in order for Lara Jean to avoid her crush — and big sister’s ex-boyfriend — Josh (Israel Broussard). Has a teenager ever fake-dated anyone without really falling in love with them? If so, it wasn’t the case for Lara Jean and her faux-beau, because these two fell hard for one another, bonding over emotional conversations about their absent parents and Yakult.
How does John come in? Well, we don’t know yet, but he is one of the boys that Lara Jean’s sister Kitty (Anna Cathcart) mailed love letters to. In Han’s novel, John and Lara Jean become pen pals.
It looks like Lara Jean’s friendship with John involves more than just letters, though. In the new photos, Lara Jean — channeling Cinderella hardcore — dances with John, who wears a white suit with an adorable black bow-tie. (Oh no, am I switching teams here? #TeamJohn?!? What’s happening!!!) Fortunately, there’s a sweet still of Peter holding Lara Jean’s head in his hands to please Peter loyalists. Lara Jean looks so happy and content, it’s hard to imagine that John could swoop in and steal her heart...right?
“They’re true friends,” Condor told Entertainment Weekly of Lara Jean’s relationship with John. “But because you can love your friend very much, you get confused. You’re like, ‘Do I love him or do I love him as a friend?’ So he’s really there to mix it up.”
You better love him as a friend, LJ. I didn’t get my “Peter Kavinsky Forever” tattoo for nothing. Check out the photos over on Entertainment Weekly.
P.S. I Still Love You hits Netflix February 12, 2020.
