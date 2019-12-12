Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Sibling Will Surprise You

Judging your siblings’ parenting styles is the perfect way to make family dinner as awkward as possible, but when she was forced to choose between that and eating a vile eggnog concoction, Kendall Jenner knew exactly what to pick. Sorry, fam!
On Tuesday, Jenner joined her reported ex-boyfriend Harry Styles (chew on that for a second) on The Late Late Show, where Styles filled in for host James Corden. The two sat for a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” which is essentially Fear Factor with emotional stakes as well as potential GI trauma.
“You are one of the few members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan that does not have children,” Styles read on his first card for Jenner. “Rank your siblings Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob from best to worst parents.”
Jenner had an easy answer for best parent.
“I’d say that Rob is number one,” she said. “He’s so good to his daughter.”
While Jenner protested that all her siblings are “amazing” — and therefore it would be difficult to rank them — she also refused to drink the “thousand-year-old egg nog” that was set out before her.
“Then it would be Khloé, Kim, Kylie, and Kourtney,” Jenner said, shrieking with embarrassment when she got to “Kourtney,” who probably won’t answer Jenner’s texts for a few days now. “But they’re all amazing!”
It’s pretty surprising that Jenner ranked Rob as number one, if only because the camera shy Rob’s life is not as well documented. He shares three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian with former partner Blac Chyna. Clearly, though, Jenner has a lot of love for her big brother, and the feeling is mutual: In 2016, Rob returned to Instagram solely to congratulate Jenner on her first Vogue cover.
Jenner isn’t the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member to be put on the spot on The Late Late Show. Kim drank a sardine smoothie in 2017 instead of answering whether Kylie and Khloé were pregnant. (They were.) She did, however, happily rank which of her sisters were the best dressed — and Jenner took home the top prize. Khloé, second best mom according to Jenner, had the worst fashion sense, per Kim.
Check out Jenner's "Spill Your Guts" segment below.
