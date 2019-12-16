The Fashion In Little Women Is As Relevant As The Story

It’s not a coincidence that prairie-style dressing made a comeback around the same time that Little Women’s remake was announced. Rather, both are small pieces in the larger 1860-turned-2019 zeitgeist. Despite the obvious differences between the eras (like, you know, technology), we're living in a society that’s not entirely different: women are still fighting to not be objectified; we’re expected to act, or not act a certain way; and we’re held, in general, to different standards than men. Between wage gaps, sexual harassment, and the persistent pressure to just get married already, it’s no wonder that Little Women has stayed relevant this long. And like us, Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy dress in response to what's happening around them.