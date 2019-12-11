Lil’ Kim, Fashion Icon, Hints At A Future Clothing Line

“He was the first designer to embrace me,” she remembered of Jacobs. “Everything I wore was either Chanel or Louis Vuitton. He just kept inviting me everywhere. I would bring him lunch to his showroom,” she continued. “He’d be dancing to [my song] ‘How Many Licks’ — that was his song. Marc taught me the inner workings of the industry.” Lil’ Kim said she also learned a lot from John Galliano. At the time, when Galliano was the creative director for Christian Dior, he and Lil’ Kim were in talks to create something together. “Dior was my favorite line and still is to this day,” she explained. “He understood me.”