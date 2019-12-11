The Tree From The Masked Singer Revealed To Be One Of The Funniest SNL Alumni

We’re one week away from crowning the winner of the Golden Mask on the second season Fox’s reality competition The Masked Singer. Season one’s winner T-Pain joined the panel of esteemed judges for last night’s show, eagerly giving his expert opinion on the performances. The six remaining contestants performed as usual, and the lineup was whittled down to five as the effervescent Tree was voted out of the competition.
The panel of judges was delighted to see that the bright personality of the Tree belonged to none other than comedian Ana Gasteyer. Known primarily for her years of comedic genius on Saturday Night Live, the funny woman has also been in a number of television shows and films, including the ABC show Suburgatory, The Goldbergs, and the cult classic Mean Girls.
Gasteyer's identity came as a shock to everyone except judge Jenny McCarthy, who had correctly guessed that the comedian was behind the mask all along. Ken Jeong was especially shocked, even though he of all people should have known better; he and Gasteyer once shared a stage in a production of A Christmas Story.
As evidenced by her successful run on The Masked Singer, the SNL alum has some serious vocal chops. She also recorded a jazzy Holiday album called Sugar & Booze, which features Christmas classics such as "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "Let it Snow" as well as a fun original song with fellow comedian Maya Rudolph.
Last week, audiences were stunned by the emotional unmasking of the beloved Butterfly, who revealed herself to be Michelle Williams, one-third of the legendary R&B girl group Destiny’s Child. Other unveilings on this season included the Flower (the legendary Patti LaBelle), the Black Widow (Raven Symoné), and the Panda (Laila Ali).
Gasteyer's exit leaves just five contestants in the competition for tonight's semi-finals, where two more celebrities will be sent home. With only three episodes left to go until the grand finale, we're just one step closer to uncovering the biggest mystery of this season of The Masked Singer: is Jaime Foxx the Fox?
